7 ‘suns’ stun onlookers in China
Videos showing seven “suns” shining above the skies of Chengdu in China’s Sichuan province have gone viral on social media.
The breathtaking view, which was captured on Monday, is an optical illusion likely resulting from the refraction and dispersion of light. The videos have since made their way to X, with users sharing theories, jokes or simply their amazement at such a rare sighting. “Awwwww Mr. Sun has a family!” one wrote.
