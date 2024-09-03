Hi-tech urinals offer health checks in China’s public restrooms
Futuristic urinals that conduct on-the-spot health checks through urine analysis have appeared in public restrooms in major Chinese cities like Beijing and Shanghai this year. For under $3, users can get a rapid analysis of various health markers, including Vitamin C, creatinine, white blood cells and glucose.
- How it works: The process is simple: users pay a fee via WeChat, use the urinal as usual and receive their results on their phone before they even leave the restroom. Health-testing urinals found in locations like a Beijing shopping mall carry a disclaimer emphasizing their role as a health management tool rather than a diagnostic device: “This product is not a medical device, and the results cannot be used as a basis for diagnosis. It is only used as a reference for health management data.”
- Not a doctor replacement: Shanghai documentary director Christian Petersen-Clausen shared his positive experience with these health-checking urinals, noting how quickly and easily he received results indicating a calcium deficiency. Petersen-Clausen even took a second test a few days later, showing an improvement in his calcium levels. He emphasized that while they shouldn’t replace doctor visits, they could prompt individuals to seek medical advice if needed.
