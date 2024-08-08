Tending sheep awaits double Olympic champ in rural China
Chinese swimming sensation Pan Zhanle, who won two gold medals and broke his own world record in the 100m freestyle at the Paris Olympics, is eager to return home to his rural life and spend time with his sheep.
The 20-year-old’s paternal grandfather from a village in Zhejiang province revealed that Pan prefers the quiet of the countryside and enjoys playing with animals. “Walking the sheep is a way he can relax a bit,” Pan’s grandfather said. “The sheep are waiting for him.”
Share this Article
Share this Article