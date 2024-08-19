China’s ‘most handsome Shaolin monk’ dies in car accident
Qiu Feng, dubbed as China’s “most handsome Shaolin monk,” died at the age of 21 on Aug. 8.
Qiu was en route to a charity performance in Zhejiang province when his private hire car collided with a truck on the Zhejiang Zhuyong Highway on Aug. 7. The car’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while Qiu, who suffered “multiple impacts” to his head, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the following evening. Qiu’s temple mourned the loss of one of its monks, with a senior staff telling Chinese media, “He was a positive and motivated person, still very young, with an outgoing personality. He was always respectful to everyone.”
