China ends foreign adoptions

, which threatens its economic and social stability. The only exceptions to the ban will be for foreigners adopting children or stepchildren of blood relatives in China. “This is in line with the spirit of relevant international conventions,” ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told reporters.

the termination of its international adoption program on Thursday, citing alignment with global trends and a need to reverse the country’s

Since the early 1990s, China’s international adoption program placed over 160,000 children abroad, with approximately half adopted by U.S. families. The program was largely driven by the country’s now-defunct

one-child policy

, which led to the abandonment of many children, particularly those with disabilities. Adoptions were suspended in 2020 during the pandemic to “ensure the health and safety” of the children. Last year, only 16 were sent to the U.S. Despite additional

incentives

like tax breaks and extended maternity leave, China has yet to see a definitive reversal of its declining birth rate.