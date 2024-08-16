China seeks to ease marriage requirements, tighten divorce laws
China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs released a draft law on Sunday that simplifies marriage registration and refines divorce procedures. The draft proposes significant changes to existing laws, removing the need for household registration documents and allowing couples to register anywhere in the country.
- Cool-off period: The draft law, open for public comment until Sept. 11, refines the “30-day cooling-off period” for divorce, requiring both parties to reconfirm their intention after the initial application. The revision also clarifies the conditions under which a marriage can be annulled, including cases of coercion or non-disclosure of major illnesses.
- More weddings: The proposed changes appear to be part of a broader strategy to encourage more marriages and boost the country’s declining fertility rate. The proposals have sparked widespread discussion online, with many praising the simplified marriage registration process. Some, however, raised concerns about potential identity theft and bigamy due to the removal of the household registration document requirement.
