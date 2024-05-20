‘Digital parents’ comfort neglected Chinese youth through viral videos

, the couple share daily activities, such as shopping in a supermarket, and offer comforting messages to their followers, whom they call “daughters and sons.” The videos simulate parental support, with encouraging talks, surprise gifts and pretend money transfers, attracting many to follow and interact in the comments.

Followers, some as young as 12, often express gratitude for the warmth and guidance they receive, calling Jiang and Pan “mom and dad.” University student Xiaofu, who suffered

domestic violence

, also finds comfort from the videos, which she

says provides lessons

and emotional support that she feels her own parents should have given her.