Chinese dad wearing a bear costume for working daughter tugs netizens’ heartstrings
A Chinese father traveled over 1,000 kilometers to his daughter’s workplace in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, to surprise her and apologize while dressed in a bear costume. The apology was for a family argument they had about her love life, which occurred around eight months ago when she visited her parents’ home for Chinese New Year.
- Emotional surprise: The tear-jerking moment, captured by the woman’s workplace surveillance camera in mid-August, shows her father dressed as a teddy bear, handing her a flower at what appears to be a front desk, and then extending his arms for a hug. “Dad, what are you doing here?” the teary woman yelled in surprise after the man revealed himself, to which he replied, “Daughter, you haven’t contacted us for a long time. I am missing you so much.” Admitting that it was their fault, he reassured her that they would no longer force her “to join blind-dating activities.” The woman, who had not contacted her parents since the argument, said, “My father’s hair had turned white. I felt so guilty.”
- How people reacted: Many users on Haokan were moved by the father’s gesture, with one user writing, “Such a kind and lovely father,” while another commented, “Only the love of parents is the purest love.” Another person wrote, “Only when we become parents ourselves do we realize how much our parents love us.”
