Chinese ‘comfort women’ families demand apology, compensation from Japan in landmark suit

The lawsuit was filed by family members of 18 deceased Chinese “ comfort women ” in mid-April, according to local media. It seeks a formal apology and 2 million yuan ($276,000) per victim from the Japanese government.

into working in Japanese military brothels during World War II . These women, alongside many others from Asia, were forced into sexual slavery by the Imperial Japanese Army.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed in Japanese courts by Chinese “comfort women” since the 90s, all of which have been dismissed. The Japanese Supreme Court

upheld

that individual claims for damages were waived under the 1972 Japan-China Joint Communique.