Chinese university to launch China’s first marriage-related degree course
China’s Civil Affairs University announced the launch of its undergraduate marriage program, which is set to begin in September.
Dubbed “Marriage Services and Management,” the undergraduate course aims to promote China’s positive marriage and family culture to students and the public. Around 70 students from 12 different provinces are expected to enroll in the course. These students will also contribute to sectors such as family counseling, high-end wedding planning and the development of matchmaking products.
For the first time in nine years, China reportedly saw an increase in the number of marriages in 2023, reaching 7.68 million, approximately 845,000 or 12.4% more than in 2022. However, this figure is still short of the peak of 13.47 million recorded in 2013.
