Chinese university to launch China’s first marriage-related degree course

China’s Civil Affairs University announced the launch of its undergraduate marriage program, which is set to begin in September.

Dubbed “Marriage Services and Management,” the undergraduate course aims to promote China’s positive marriage and family culture to students and the public. Around 70 students from 12 different provinces are expected to enroll in the course. These students will also contribute to sectors such as family counseling, high-end wedding planning and the development of matchmaking products.