Chinese astronauts’ spacesuit for 2030 moon visit unveiled
The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has unveiled a new spacesuit designed for its ambitious plan to land astronauts on the moon by 2030 and establish an international lunar research station at the moon’s south pole by 2040. A video released by state broadcaster CCTV over the weekend highlights the suit’s built-in cameras, operations console and glare-proof visor, features demonstrated by renowned Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping.
- Built for the moon: Wu Zhiqiang, deputy chief designer of astronaut systems at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, explained that the new spacesuit is specifically designed for lunar conditions. “Unlike low-Earth orbit missions, astronauts will be in a harsh natural lunar environment during lunar extravehicular activities,” he told CCTV, emphasizing the challenges posed by the moon’s high vacuum, low gravity, lunar dust and extreme temperature fluctuations.
- Majestic design: The suit’s red stripes draw inspiration from traditional Chinese art and symbolize both “flying apsaras” and “rocket launch flames.” Designers emphasized the aesthetic considerations, aiming for a suit that would “make the astronauts look more spirited and majestic” and “make us Chinese look strong and beautiful when we step on the moon.” China’s growing space program has recently seen a series of complex robotic lunar missions, including the first-ever return of lunar samples from the far side of the moon.
