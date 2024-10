Chinese astronauts’ spacesuit for 2030 moon visit unveiled

The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) has unveiled a new spacesuit designed for its ambitious plan to land astronauts on the moon by 2030 and establish an international lunar research station at the moon’s south pole by 2040. A video released by state broadcaster CCTV over the weekend highlights the suit’s built-in cameras, operations console and glare-proof visor, features demonstrated by renowned Chinese astronauts Zhai Zhigang and Wang Yaping.