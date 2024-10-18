Charli XCX reveals how she chose iconic green text cover for ‘Brat’

In a recent interview with Apple Music, Charli XCX revealed that the iconic chartreuse text cover for her album “Brat” was originally a cost-saving decision.

Charli admitted she chose the minimalist design because she believed “this album is not going to appeal to a lot of people,” opting to save on production costs by skipping a traditional photoshoot. Despite pushback from her team, Charli insisted on the text cover, which she felt embodied the album’s rebellious spirit.

“ It actually feels like it very much embodies the word ‘brat’ to kind of not be there because that is sort of less of the norm, I suppose, for female artists. So that sort of felt punchy and the kind of pixelation, it sort of makes it look like it’s kind of been done in this sort of rush,” she explained.

Charli further reflected on how the unconventional design has led to in-depth discussions and think pieces, making it an intrinsic part of the album’s identity.