Celebrated Hong Kong filmmaker Wong Kar Wai turns 66
Legendary director Wong Kar-wai is renowned for his visually stunning and emotionally resonant films that have captivated audiences globally. The Shanghai-born auteur was born on July 17, 1958, and turned 66 Wednesday.
Wong’s unique storytelling style is showcased in must-watch films like the poignant “In the Mood for Love” (2000), the vibrant “Chungking Express” (1994), the neo-noir “Fallen Angels” (1995) and the passionate “Happy Together” (1997), all available for streaming on Max.
