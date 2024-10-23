In 2010, Bhogal

created multiple fake social media

profiles to deceive Assi. Assi believed she was in a serious relationship with “Bobby Jandu,” even getting engaged, but in 2018, she discovered the truth after finding the real Bobby, who lived in Brighton with his family and had no knowledge of her. Though Bhogal declined to be interviewed, it’s known she once worked as a vice president at a well-known British bank, rumored to be Barclays. Assi later sued Bhogal, resulting in a settlement and apology letter. London’s Metropolitan police are still investigating the case.