Who is the catfisher that tricked a woman into an 8-year relationship in Netflix’s ‘Sweet Bobby’?
Warning: spoilers ahead
Netflix’s new documentary “Sweet Bobby: My Catfish Nightmare” explores the true story of Kirat Assi, a London radio presenter who was deceived into an eight-year online relationship with “Bobby Jandu,” a supposedly wealthy man she met through Facebook. This fake persona was later revealed to have been created by her relative, Simran Bhogal.
- Catfished: In 2010, Bhogal created multiple fake social media profiles to deceive Assi. Assi believed she was in a serious relationship with “Bobby Jandu,” even getting engaged, but in 2018, she discovered the truth after finding the real Bobby, who lived in Brighton with his family and had no knowledge of her. Though Bhogal declined to be interviewed, it’s known she once worked as a vice president at a well-known British bank, rumored to be Barclays. Assi later sued Bhogal, resulting in a settlement and apology letter. London’s Metropolitan police are still investigating the case.
- Where is Bhogal now?: As of now, Bhogal’s current whereabouts and activities remain largely undisclosed. She declined to participate in the Netflix documentary, citing privacy concerns. She has been reported to have left her job at Barclays, and she has also deleted all of her real and fake accounts, including on Facebook and LinkedIn.
