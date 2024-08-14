Canadian truck driver accused of smuggling 10 Vietnamese into US
Canadian truck driver Husain Al Kawwaz, 34, appeared in the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan on Friday to face a criminal complaint of alien smuggling for commercial advantage and private financial gain after he was caught allegedly smuggling 10 Vietnamese citizens in his commercial trailer across the Detroit border.
Surveillance footage during an inspection revealed that the truck driver had removed the seal on his trailer, allowing the group to exit. In a recorded interview, Al Kawwaz admitted being offered $5,000 to smuggle the individuals from Windsor, Canada, a week prior. The Iraq native, who was also accused of acting in “reckless disregard,” was temporarily detained, with a detention hearing set for Tuesday. The status of the Vietnamese nationals has not been disclosed.
