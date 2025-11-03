Canadian McDonald’s video piles on surge in anti-Indian racism worldwide

A video showing a young white man hurling racist abuse at an Indian worker inside an Oakville, Ontario, McDonald’s outlet has gone viral, highlighting an alarming pattern of anti-Indian violence and discrimination sweeping across Canada, the U.S. and other nations.

What we’re seeing: The Oct. 24 incident, which was caught on The Oct. 24 incident, which was caught on video by the employee, shows the agitated youth screaming “Go back to your fucking country, you stinky ass Indian!” When the worker questioned “Who are you to tell us to leave,” the man walked toward her, repeated the abuse and smiled for the camera. Outlet franchisee John Piper condemned the behavior as reprehensible, saying his employee showed courage and professionalism while facing such treatment. Meanwhile, Halton Regional Police are investigating but have not confirmed whether the incident is being treated as a hate crime. Online reactions to the video have been sharply divided: Some condemned it as shameful, but others still praised the tirade, including one X user who wrote , “Canadians are really getting fed up with the invasion.”

The big picture: The Oakville incident reflects Canada’s dramatic shift from being a haven for newcomers to a xenophobia hotspot, with a recent Leger poll The Oakville incident reflects Canada’s dramatic shift from being a haven for newcomers to a xenophobia hotspot, with a recent Leger poll finding 60% of Canadians believe the country needs no new immigrants. The hostile sentiment has turned violent in recent weeks. Earlier this month, Ontario lawmaker Hardeep Grewal was told “You all should die” while sharing ice cream with family in downtown Muskoka. In late September, an “Indian rats” graffiti was spray-painted near a children’s park in Mississauga, prompting Peel Regional Police to form a specialized Hate Crime Unit that arrested the vandal.

Sadly, Canada is not alone in this troubling trend. A Center for the Study of Organized Hate report found that 680 anti-Indian posts on X garnered 281 million views between July and September, with 65% originating from the U.S. and narratives depicting Indians as invaders and job stealers. The hostility extends across all levels of society: FBI Director Kash Patel, the top-ranking Indian American and Asian American official in the Trump administration, faced thousands of racist comments after posting Diwali greetings, with MAGA supporters writing messages such as “You are not an American, you are a demon worshipping foreigner” and demanding he leave the country.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.