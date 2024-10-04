Arrest of Cambodian investigative journalist sparks global outcry
The arrest of renowned Cambodian investigative journalist Mech Dara on Monday has drawn condemnation from international governments and rights organizations. Dara, known for his work on exposing human trafficking and corruption, faces incitement charges over social media posts.
- About Dara and his arrest: Dara, currently a freelance journalist, is known for reporting on Cambodia’s burgeoning cyberscam industry, which sees victims lured into the country under false pretenses before being forced into criminal labor in “scam farms.” His work has earned him international recognition, including the U.S. State Department’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons Hero Award. His arrest came after he posted images on Facebook of a rock quarry and the sacred Ba Phnom mountain, suggesting environmental destruction in Prey Veng province. Local authorities denounced his posts as misleading and accused him of intending to “cause social disorder.” He was reportedly taken into custody without his family being shown a warrant. Dara managed to send a message to a local NGO, LICADHO, before his phone was confiscated. He now faces up to two years in prison for incitement “to provoke serious social chaos.”
- International outrage: Dara’s arrest has sparked a global outcry. The U.S. Embassy in Cambodia expressed deep concern, highlighting him as a “leading voice against human trafficking and online scams” and an advocate for free expression. The European Union and Australian Embassy in Cambodia also issued statements emphasizing the importance of press freedom. Rights groups have also voiced alarm, with Amnesty International stating that the arrest is part of a broader campaign to suppress independent journalism in Cambodia. The Southeast Asian country, which ranks 151st out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index, has seen a sharp decline in media freedom under its current regime. The shutdown of independent outlets like the Cambodia Daily and Voice of Democracy — both of which Dara worked for — has stifled critical reporting. Bryony Lau of Human Rights Watch urged the Cambodian government to immediately release Dara and all those “wrongfully detained for exercising their rights to free expression and association.”
