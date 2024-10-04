Arrest of Cambodian investigative journalist sparks global outcry

The arrest of renowned Cambodian investigative journalist Mech Dara on Monday has drawn condemnation from international governments and rights organizations. Dara, known for his work on exposing human trafficking and corruption, faces incitement charges over social media posts.

About Dara and his arrest: Dara, currently a freelance journalist, is known for reporting on Cambodia’s burgeoning cyberscam industry, which sees victims lured into the country under false pretenses before being forced into criminal labor in “scam farms.” His work has earned him international recognition, including the U.S. State Department’s 2023 Trafficking in Persons Hero Award. His arrest came after he posted images on Facebook of a rock quarry and the sacred Ba Phnom mountain, suggesting environmental destruction in Prey Veng province. Local authorities denounced his posts as misleading and accused him of intending to “cause social disorder.” He was reportedly taken into custody without his family being shown a warrant. Dara managed to send a message to a local NGO, LICADHO, before his phone was confiscated. He now faces up to two years in prison for incitement “to provoke serious social chaos.”

