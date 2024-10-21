12-year-old Cambodian princess dubbed ‘Little Lisa’ rejects offer to be K-pop trainee

Cambodia’s Princess Norodom Jenna, the great-granddaughter of former King Norodom Sihanouk, has declined an offer from a South Korean agency to become a trainee.

A polyglot fluent in five languages (Khmer, Chinese, Thai, English and French), she reportedly plans to release a Chinese album. She also recently performed in China for a show called “The Beauty of Shared Arts.”