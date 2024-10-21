12-year-old Cambodian princess dubbed ‘Little Lisa’ rejects offer to be K-pop trainee
Cambodia’s Princess Norodom Jenna, the great-granddaughter of former King Norodom Sihanouk, has declined an offer from a South Korean agency to become a trainee.
The 12-year-old broke the news on her Weibo page on Oct. 15, following reports that she was considering moving to South Korea to pursue her dreams of becoming a K-pop idol. While she is indeed a K-pop fan — declaring her love for Blackpink, Twice and Momoland and having made viral Aespa dance covers — Jenna, who is also known as Cambodia’s “Little Lisa,” emphasized that her focus will remain on her studies and contributing to Cambodian society.
A polyglot fluent in five languages (Khmer, Chinese, Thai, English and French), she reportedly plans to release a Chinese album. She also recently performed in China for a show called “The Beauty of Shared Arts.”
