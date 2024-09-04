California settles $350K sexual harassment lawsuit filed by ex-worker against Fiona Ma
California has agreed to pay $350,000 to settle a 2021 lawsuit with Judith Blackwell, a former employee who accused Democratic State Treasurer Fiona Ma of sexual harassment. Blackwell’s allegations included that Ma exposed herself and crawled into bed with her during shared accommodations at a hotel and rental unit. The trial, initially set to start this month, was delayed multiple times before the settlement.
- Ma’s response: Ma rejected the allegations, asserting that Blackwell was the one who entered her bedroom. She denied any physical contact with Blackwell and characterized the incidents as “random, isolated incidents that did not constitute to sexual harassment.” Ma, who maintained that the lawsuit was “frivolous” and aimed to “embarrass [her] in hopes of receiving millions of dollars,” described the settlement as a “vindication.”
- Ma’s defense: Ma is represented by both the California Department of Justice and private attorneys, with her defense funded by over $170,000 in donations. Although the lawsuit also included claims of racial discrimination and wrongful termination, these were not presented to the jury due to the state’s justification for Blackwell’s firing. Despite Ma’s efforts to have the case dismissed, Judge Christopher Krueger permitted the sexual harassment allegations to proceed to trial. Earlier this year, Ma announced her candidacy for lieutenant governor in 2026. As treasurer, she manages state investments, serves on pension fund boards and oversees programs for affordable housing and public works financing.
Share this Article
Share this Article