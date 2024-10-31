Gavin Newsom endorses Evan Low in race for Silicon Valley House seat
California Governor Gavin Newsom has endorsed state Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Cupertino) in his competitive House race against former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo just weeks before Election Day.
According to political analysts, Newsom’s endorsement in a race between two Democrats is quite unusual. Newsom praised Low for embodying California’s values and highlighted their collaboration on key issues such as reproductive rights and affordability.
While Liccardo has been leading in fundraising and polling, a recent poll indicates the race may be tightening, with Low positioning himself as the more progressive candidate and garnering support from labor unions and the Democratic establishment.
“I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to have the endorsement of Governor @gavinnewsom! Over the past five years, I’ve been proud to stand side by his side, tackling CA’s biggest challenges — from affordable housing and supporting middle class families, to protecting our democracy. His leadership and vision for CA have been an inspiration. Now, together, let’s make history!” Low wrote on X.
