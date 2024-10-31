Gavin Newsom endorses Evan Low in race for Silicon Valley House seat

California Governor Gavin Newsom has endorsed state Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Cupertino) in his competitive House race against former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo just weeks before Election Day.

According to political analysts, Newsom’s endorsement in a race between two Democrats is quite unusual . Newsom praised Low for embodying California’s values and highlighted their collaboration on key issues such as reproductive rights and affordability.

While Liccardo has been leading in fundraising and polling, a recent poll indicates the race may be tightening, with Low positioning himself as the more progressive candidate and garnering support from labor unions and the Democratic establishment.