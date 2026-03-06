California lawmakers propose May 17 as Bruce Lee Day

California lawmakers have introduced a bill that would designate May 17 as “Bruce Lee Day,” formally recognizing the martial artist and film icon’s legacy. The proposal seeks to honor Bruce Lee’s contributions to martial arts, cinema and Asian American representation. If approved, the observance would add his name to the state’s official calendar of commemorative days.

Bill introduced in Sacramento: The measure was introduced Feb. 20 in the California State Assembly by Assembly Members Matt Haney, Mike Fong and Alex Lee. Assembly Members David Caloza, John Harabedian, Ash Kalra and Tri Ta Nguyen signed on as coauthors. The bill must pass the Assembly and Senate before heading to Gov. Gavin Newsom for consideration. It designates May 17, Lee’s birth date in 1940, as the annual day of recognition and would add the observance to California’s list of commemorative days, which do not constitute paid state holidays.

Rise of global screen icon: Born in San Francisco’s Chinatown and raised in Hong Kong, Lee Born in San Francisco’s Chinatown and raised in Hong Kong, Lee returned to the U.S. as a young adult and studied philosophy at the University of Washington. He began teaching martial arts in Seattle and later developed Jeet Kune Do, a discipline centered on adaptability and efficiency. Lee gained international prominence in the early 1970s with Hong Kong films including “The Big Boss” and “Fist of Fury,” followed by “Enter the Dragon,” a Warner Bros. production released in 1973 shortly after his death at age 32.

Family responds to proposed honor: In a In a statement , Shannon Lee, founder and CEO of the Bruce Lee Foundation and Lee’s daughter, said the family was honored by the bill. “From young people who found confidence and possibility in his philosophy, to families who finally saw themselves represented on screen, to athletes who still draw on his teachings of discipline and inner strength, his reach is profound,” she said. “My father was a bridge between cultures through his courage, and his spirit of interracial solidarity remains as relevant as ever.”

