California bans masked ICE agents

California lawmakers passed legislation that would prohibit most law enforcement officers, including federal immigration agents, from covering their faces while conducting official business.

About the bill: Senate Bill 627, authored by Democratic Sens. Scott Wiener of San Francisco and Jesse Arreguín of Berkeley, Senate Bill 627, authored by Democratic Sens. Scott Wiener of San Francisco and Jesse Arreguín of Berkeley, passed along party lines last Thursday — two days after the Assembly approved its version — and became the nation’s first such prohibition to advance through a state legislature.

The legislation targets facial coverings like neck gaiters and ski masks used by local and federal officers during official duties, while carving out exceptions for undercover operations, medical protective equipment and SWAT teams. Legislators also passed a companion measure requiring plainclothes officers to visibly display agency identification and either their name or badge number.

Why this matters: Lawmakers crafted the bill following the Trump administration’s Lawmakers crafted the bill following the Trump administration’s immigration raids across Los Angeles County, responding to concerns that masked enforcement creates opportunities for criminals to impersonate legitimate officers and prey on migrants. The measure gained additional momentum after last week’s Supreme Court action allowing immigration stops based on ethnicity and language

“How is anyone supposed to reasonably believe that they are law enforcement officers and not masked individuals trying to kidnap you?” Assemblymember Juan Carrillo asked ahead of the vote. “Imagine the absolute fear of being pulled over at gunpoint by a group of masked individuals.”

The big picture: The bill reflects broader pushback against federal immigration enforcement, with lawmakers in states including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee introducing parallel proposals. Other Democratic leaders have voiced similar concerns, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who compared ICE agents to a New England-based The bill reflects broader pushback against federal immigration enforcement, with lawmakers in states including Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Tennessee introducing parallel proposals. Other Democratic leaders have voiced similar concerns, including Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, who compared ICE agents to a New England-based neo-Nazi group that “routinely wears masks.” Ultimately, the legislation represents a direct challenge to federal authority, though legal experts question whether states can effectively regulate federal agents.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Oct. 12 to sign the bill into law.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.