California woman’s $100 DNA results goes viral
Shirley Huang, a 25-year-old administrative assistant living in California, shared her surprise on TikTok after her DNA test results from 23&Me revealed she is 100% Chinese. Huang, who was born and raised in Hawaii to Chinese immigrant parents, told Newsweek she “didn’t know it was possible to be 100 percent anything on a DNA test.”
- Unexpected surprise: In her lighthearted TikTok video, Huang jokingly implied that the $100 spent on the test was a waste but noted she is glad she took the DNA test. The results not only traced back all of her ancestry to Guangdong province but also indicated she doesn’t carry the genes linked to her father’s recent Parkinson’s and diabetes diagnoses.
- Social media buzz: Huang’s video, which has since been viewed over 2.4 million times, sparked reactions from commenters who shared their own DNA test experience. “Bro same, the first thing my parents said was ‘I could’ve told you that for free,” a commenter wrote.
