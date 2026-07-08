California makes Bruce Lee the 1st Chinese American honored with a statewide commemorative day

Bruce Lee became the first Chinese American to receive an annual statewide commemorative day in California after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Assembly Bill 2455 on Tuesday, designating May 17 as Bruce Lee Day.

The measure recognizes the San Francisco-born martial arts icon’s lasting influence on film, martial arts and American culture while marking a milestone in the state’s official recognition of Asian American history. The observance will be held each year beginning in 2027.

The return that mattered

Assemblymember Matt Haney, who authored the legislation , said May 17 was chosen because it marks Lee’s return to San Francisco from Hong Kong in 1959 at age 18. Lee was born in San Francisco in 1940 before his family returned to Hong Kong, where he spent much of his childhood. He later came back to the U.S. and built a career that reshaped martial arts films and challenged stereotypes of Asian actors in Hollywood.

“Bruce Lee represents the very best of California: innovation, diversity, determination and the courage to challenge convention,” Haney said in a statement. “Born in San Francisco, he transformed martial arts, redefined Hollywood and inspired millions around the world to pursue their potential. At a time when Asian Americans were too often absent from or stereotyped on screen, Bruce Lee helped generations see themselves represented with strength and dignity.”

Lee appeared in “The Green Hornet” (1966–1967) before becoming an international film star through “The Big Boss” (1971), “Fist of Fury” (1972) and “Enter the Dragon” (1973). He died in 1973 at age 32 from cerebral edema, which authorities attributed to a reaction to the pain medication Equagesic.

How California will observe the day

The law encourages schools, museums and community organizations to mark Bruce Lee Day through educational programs, cultural exhibits and public events highlighting his contributions to martial arts, philosophy and Chinese American history. Supporters hope the annual observance will introduce new generations to Lee’s life and his influence on American and Asian American culture.

Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter and CEO of the Bruce Lee Foundation, said the designation reflects her father’s enduring legacy.

“To be the first Chinese American recognized this way is a testament to my father’s enduring legacy and the countless lives he continues to touch,” she said. “From young people who found confidence and possibility in his philosophy, to families who finally saw themselves represented on screen, to athletes who still draw on his teachings of discipline and inner strength, his reach is profound.”

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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