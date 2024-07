California sees drop in Asian hate crimes, surge in LGBTQ+ bias incidents

On Friday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta released the 2023 Hate Crime in California Report , noting a 7.1% decrease in overall reported hate crime events from 2,120 in 2022 to 1,970 in 2023. Despite a 10.71% decrease in anti-Asian bias events, hate crimes against LGBTQ+, Jewish and Muslim communities increased. Anti-LGBTQ+ bias events notably rose by 86.4%, while hate crimes motivated by sexual orientation bias increased by 4.1%, from 391 incidents in 2022 to 405 in 2023.