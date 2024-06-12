NextSharkNextShark.com

Cal State LA receives grant to boost AANHPI student success

Cal State LA receives grant to boost AANHPI student successCal State LA receives grant to boost AANHPI student success
Editorial Staff
By Editorial Staff
11 hours ago
Cal State LA receives grant to boost AANHPI student success:
  • This initiative will aid AANHPI transfer students in graduating within a two-year timeframe and improve retention rates for first-year AANHPI students. It also seeks to address declining enrollment trends and strengthen outreach and recruitment efforts.
  • The grant will go toward creating cross-campus collaborations, faculty professional development and student learning communities. Additionally, it will enhance support for AANHPI-focused campus entities such as the Asian Pacific Islander Student Resource Center and the Department of Asian and Asian American Studies.
Share this Article
NextShark.com
NewsNextShark.com
By LocationNextShark.com
MoreNextShark.com
Follow UsNextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.