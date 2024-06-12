Cal State LA receives grant to boost AANHPI student success
- This initiative will aid AANHPI transfer students in graduating within a two-year timeframe and improve retention rates for first-year AANHPI students. It also seeks to address declining enrollment trends and strengthen outreach and recruitment efforts.
- The grant will go toward creating cross-campus collaborations, faculty professional development and student learning communities. Additionally, it will enhance support for AANHPI-focused campus entities such as the Asian Pacific Islander Student Resource Center and the Department of Asian and Asian American Studies.
