Oakland’s Chinatown mural “Together, We Rise” turns unity into action during United Against Hate Week

Presented by California vs Hate , a program of the California Civil Rights Department

In 2021, a 91-year-old man was shoved to the ground in Oakland’s Chinatown — one of several attacks that left elders afraid to walk their own streets. Those incidents became a flashpoint, sparking volunteer patrols, safety walks, and a city-wide call for change.

Four years later, a red and teal dragon now watches over the same neighborhood. Painted across 993 Jackson Street, the new mural, Together, We Rise, was created through a partnership between California vs Hate, a program of the California Civil Rights Department (CRD), and the Oakland Roots & Soul Sports Club, as well as other local organizations. The piece transforms pain into purpose, marking the start of United Against Hate Week with a message that’s equal parts beauty and defiance.

Created by the Oakland-based Illuminaries Artist Collective, the mural blends icons of Chinatown and local life with symbols of peace, unity, and guardianship embodied by the mythical “Oakness Monster.” It celebrates Oakland’s multicultural heritage and reminds residents that strength comes from standing together.

“United Against Hate Week is about more than awareness — it’s about action,” said Civil Rights Department Director Kevin Kish. “With reports of hate crimes on the rise, Californians need resources for support and spaces to come together in solidarity. This mural is a testament to the resilience of people across California and a reminder that when we stand united, we can build communities rooted in justice and belonging.”

A community answer to hate

United Against Hate Week began in 2017 as Berkeley’s local response to white-supremacist rallies. Today, it has grown into a nationwide movement of murals, workshops, and civic actions reminding residents that hate has no home here.

“We are always stronger when we come together,” said California Business, Consumer Services, and Housing Secretary Tomiquia Moss. “United Against Hate Week is a chance for everyone from all walks of life to speak out against hate. I’m so proud of the leaders across California who are building up our communities instead of tearing them down.”

The Oakland launch brought together partners from arts, sports, and advocacy, including California vs Hate, Oakland Roots & Soul Sports Club, Toishan Benevolent Association, Not In Our Town, Service West, the San Jose Sharks, and the Oakland Ballers — all standing united for the same cause.

“As a first-generation Afghan American born and raised in Oakland and the Bay Area, this mural and its message resonate deeply with me,” said Oakland Roots and Soul SC Co-founder Edreece Arghandiwal. “The message of love first is profoundly important especially in this time we currently live in. Oakland is a champion of inclusivity and a beacon of purpose to the world. This mural is a physical representation of the ethos of Oakland Roots and Soul SC and our community.”

Turning reports into real help

While hate crime reports in California have risen more than 50% since 2020, most incidents still go unreported. To close that gap, California vs Hate launched in 2023 as the state’s first multilingual statewide hotline and resource network for reporting hate incidents and crimes.

“People want support,” Kish said in an interview with NextShark. “They don’t want to feel alone or ignored. This program gives them a place to turn in their language and connects them to resources they decide they need.”

Through a care coordinator, callers can access legal aid, counseling, or other services without having to engage with the criminal legal system. Reports can be made anonymously in 15 languages online and in over 200 languages by phone.

Why reporting matters

Kish acknowledges that many victims, especially elders or immigrants, hesitate to report. But every story, he said, strengthens the community’s ability to respond.

“Getting this data about where things are happening and to whom helps communities be more resilient and responsive,” he said. “Reporting, even anonymously, shows that we don’t stand for it in California.”

A recent CRD-UCLA survey found that roughly one in 11 Californians (roughly 3.1 million people) experienced at least one act of hate in 2024. For adults, incidents most often occurred on streets or sidewalks; for youth, online or at school. An earlier survey also found high rates among Native communities and people with disabilities, groups often missing from official law-enforcement data.

Why Oakland’s Chinatown

Oakland’s Chinatown has long been a symbol of immigrant resilience — and, in recent years, a community shaken by attacks on Asian seniors. That history made it a natural place for the mural’s message of solidarity.

“Today’s mural unveiling reminds us how, when we come together, community triumphs over hate and violence,” said Oakland City Councilmember Charlene Wang. “Let’s celebrate this achievement, and continue the work of community building so Oakland Chinatown, and all communities, can be free from hate and violence.”

Art that meets people where they are

Kish said that for public outreach, art often succeeds where policy flyers can’t.

“Unless something happens to you, you’re not searching government websites,” he said. “People are at games, festivals, in front of murals. Art and storytelling reach people where they already are — and that’s how real change starts.”

“Many thanks to Oakland Roots and all partners involved for giving us the opportunity to channel our creative energy into something that shines a light on our people, our community, and our Town,” said Illuminaries, the artist collective who created the mural.

A hopeful path forward

Even as hate incidents rise, Kish said the progress gives him hope.

“For the first time, California has tools and programs that truly respond to what people need,” he said. “Compared to our parents’ generation, we’re handing our kids something more hopeful — something that actually works.”

If you experience or witness hate:

Call 833-8-NO-HATE (833-866-4283)

Multilingual, anonymous, confidential. For emergencies, call 911.

The Together, We Rise mural is located at 993 Jackson St, Oakland, CA 94607.