Burbank showcases life-size baby Asian elephant sculptures to support conservation

via KCAL News, theFUNnelCakeBlog / YouTube
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
The city of Burbank, California, is currently hosting an “Elephant Parade” featuring 25 hand-painted, life-size baby elephant sculptures, displayed across the city until Aug. 31 to raise awareness and support for Asian elephant conservation.
Created in 2007, the parade was inspired by “Mosha,” the first elephant to receive a prosthetic leg after a landmine injury. Celebrities, including Khloe Kardashian, Katy Perry and Ricky Gervais, designed the sculptures, which will be auctioned off at the end of the exhibition to benefit Elephant Family, an international NGO that works to protect Asia’s wildlife. For more information and a map of the sculptures, head over here.
 
