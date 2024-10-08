Jungkook almost performed at the Super Bowl
Jungkook was reportedly invited by Usher to perform with him at this year’s Super Bowl.
The belated news comes from a New Yorker article published on Monday, which attributed the missed opportunity to Jungkook’s military service. However, it is unclear when exactly Usher — who collaborated with the BTS member on a remix of “Standing Next to You” — invited Jungkook to the halftime show, which took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 11. The 27-year-old K-pop star enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023.
Fans took to social media to comment on the new information, with some accusing Jungkook’s label, Big Hit Music, and its parent Hybe Labels of “sabotaging” him as his service could have been postponed until he turns 30.
