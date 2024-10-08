Jungkook almost performed at the Super Bowl

Jungkook was reportedly invited by Usher to perform with him at this year’s Super Bowl.

The belated news comes from a New Yorker article published on Monday, which attributed the missed opportunity to Jungkook’s military service. However, it is unclear when exactly Usher — who collaborated with the BTS member on a remix of “Standing Next to You” — invited Jungkook to the halftime show, which took place at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on Feb. 11. The 27-year-old K-pop star enlisted in the South Korean military in December 2023.