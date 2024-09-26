BTS’s Jin makes a huge splash at Milan Fashion Week 2024

Jin ignited a media frenzy at the recent Milan Fashion Week, emerging as the most talked-about figure during the Gucci runway show.

Drawing unprecedented crowds, the BTS member also took social media by storm, significantly outpacing mentions of other celebrities. Journalist Alessandro Argentieri of Marie Claire Italia noted in an Instagram comment that Gucci’s “was the only show to have such an audience,” while French magazine Paris Match dubbed Jin the “Darling of Europe.” Gucci itself posted photos showing a sea of photographers gathered around Jin, as well as clips of fans hoping to catch a glimpse of the week’s “main event.”