BTS’s J-Hope completes mandatory military service

J-Hope has completed his mandatory military service, now entering what he describes as the “third chapter” of his life.

Discharged after 18 months on Thursday, J-Hope , whose real name is Jung Ho-seok, expressed gratitude for the unwavering support he received from fans and fellow soldiers. “Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it safely, with good health,” he said upon greeting around 100 supporters at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.

Reflecting on his time in service, he shared , “I matured a lot and came out healthy.”

He now sets his eyes on future projects, noting that some activities are already planned. “This is the start of the third take of my life. I will slowly show you a better side of myself,” he added