Korean American produces Korea’s first single malt whisky
Bryan Do, the Korean American founder of Korea’s first single malt whisky distillery, Three Societies, has taken a winding path to success.
After a career spanning journalism, PR and even a stint at Microsoft, Do’s passion for craft beer led him to found The Hand and Malt Brewing Company in 2014. He later sold this to AB InBev in 2018 to focus on creating a distinctly Korean single malt whisky.
Partnering with Scottish master distiller Andrew Shand, Do leverages Korea’s unique climate for rapid aging to produce a whisky with a surprising depth of flavor. Three Societies’ Ki One single malt, Korea‘s first single malt whiskey, has garnered significant attention, with whisky enthusiasts even camping outside the distillery in freezing temperatures to secure a bottle.
Do credits his success to taking calculated risks, emphasizing the importance of having a safety net when pursuing passions. He now plans to release drinks featuring Korean oak casks and locally sourced ingredients.
