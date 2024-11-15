Korean American produces Korea’s first single malt whisky

Bryan Do, the Korean American founder of Korea’s first single malt whisky distillery, Three Societies, has taken a winding path to success.

Partnering with Scottish master distiller Andrew Shand, Do leverages Korea’s unique climate for rapid aging to produce a whisky with a surprising depth of flavor. Three Societies’ Ki One single malt, Korea ‘s first single malt whiskey, has garnered significant attention , with whisky enthusiasts even camping outside the distillery in freezing temperatures to secure a bottle.

Do credits his success to taking calculated risks, emphasizing the importance of having a safety net when pursuing passions. He now plans to release drinks featuring Korean oak casks and locally sourced ingredients.