Bruce Lee’s nunchucks, swords hit Hong Kong auction
Iconic items from martial arts legend Bruce Lee are set to be auctioned by Julien’s Auctions in Hong Kong on Sept. 28. Titled “Legends in Motion,” the event marks the U.S. auction house’s first venture into the Hong Kong market.
- Auction centerpiece: The auction will feature 89 items from Bruce Lee’s collection, including a pair of his personal onyx chops used for signing documents, estimated to fetch between $80,000 and $100,000. The event also includes nunchakus from “Fist of Fury” and vale-tudo gloves from “Enter the Dragon,” each valued at $30,000, and stunt nunchakus from “Enter the Dragon” projected to sell for up to $50,000. There will also be Lee’s black Lycra combat trunks from the same film, estimated to go for $15,000 to $20,000 and a set of butterfly swords valued between $6,000 to $8,000.
- Stars’ memorabilia: The event is expected to draw significant interest due to Lee’s enduring legacy as a martial arts icon. The sale includes memorabilia from other stars like Michael Jackson, Taylor Swift, BTS and Kobe Bryant. The public can preview the collection at Pacific Place, Admiralty, from Sept. 14 to 27.
