Seattle murals to celebrate Bruce Lee’s legacy on his 84th birthday
Two new murals honoring Bruce Lee, created by artist Louie Gong, will be installed in Seattle’s Chinatown International District this week to coincide with Lee’s 84th birthday on Nov. 27.
The 10-foot by 10-foot murals, titled “The Journey Begins Here” and “One With Water,” feature symbolic imagery reflecting the martial arts icon‘s life and philosophy, including references to local landmarks like the Space Needle and Tai Tung restaurant. Instead of depicting Lee’s likeness, Gong chose to represent his journey of self-discovery through Coast Salish-inspired designs and subtle references to Lee’s iconic hairstyle and martial arts.
Commissioned by the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, the murals will be displayed on the Rex Apartments and the New Central Building on Maynard Avenue. Shannon Lee, Bruce Lee’s daughter, expressed her hope that the murals will enrich the neighborhood and inspire those who see them.
