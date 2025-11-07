Bruce Lee to appear on 2026 USPS Forever stamp

The U.S. Postal Service announced plans to honor Bruce Lee with a national commemorative Forever stamp to be issued in 2026. Designed by art director Antonio Alcalá and illustrated by artist Kam Mak, the stamp portrays the martial arts legend executing a mid-air kick against a yellow brushstroke background inspired by his iconic costume in the film “Game of Death.” The Forever stamp, which always covers the current first-class postage rate regardless of price changes, is described by USPS as a tribute to Lee’s “skill, charisma and screen presence” that reshaped global cinema and advanced the visibility of Asian actors in American film.

Stamp design and artistic concept

The stamp portrays Lee performing his signature high kick with the words “BRUCE LEE” and “USA FOREVER” printed vertically and angled along the right side to appear as if broken by his motion. The yellow background, described by Alcala as “a calligraphic yellow brushstroke,” references the iconic outfit Lee wore in his 1978 classic. The composition captures movement and discipline, symbolizing the philosophy that guided Lee’s life and art. Mak, who previously illustrated the USPS Lunar New Year series, painted the image in oil to highlight Lee’s energy and strength in motion.

Bruce Lee’s influence and legacy

honored in 2020. Born in San Francisco in 1940 and raised in Hong Kong, Lee gained international recognition through films such as “The Big Boss” (1971), “Fist of Fury” (1972) and “Enter the Dragon” (1973). His approach to martial arts and storytelling helped popularize Asian culture in the West and challenged long-standing stereotypes in Hollywood. USPS described Lee as “the first Asian leading man in American film” whose performances “inspired generations of fans.” Other Asian American figures previously honored on U.S. stamps include nuclear physicist Chien-Shiung Wu, featured in 2021 and Japanese American sculptor Ruth Asawa

National release and 2026 stamp program

The Bruce Lee stamp was announced as part of the Postal Service’s 2026 commemorative lineup previewed on Oct. 29. The series also includes stamps celebrating the Lunar New Year: Year of the Horse, poet Phillis Wheatley for the Black Heritage series and the 100th anniversary of the U.S. Route 66. USPS noted that all designs are preliminary and subject to change, with official issue dates and ceremony locations to be announced closer to 2026.

