Brooklyn Nets sign Chinese rising basketball star Yongxi ‘Jacky’ Cui
The Brooklyn Nets have officially added rising Chinese talent Yongxi “Jacky” Cui to their roster on a two-way contract.
The promising 6’8″ shooting guard from Nanning, China, who averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 36.5% 3-point shooting last season with the Guangzhou Loong Lions, said he plans to start in the G League to gain experience and skills. “I don’t know how far I will go, but first of all, I have to take each step well, I think that is the key,” he told Chinese media.
Cui’s signing, announced Sept. 20, reflects Nets owner Joe Tsai‘s commitment to supporting Chinese players in the NBA.
Share this Article
Share this Article