Brooklyn Nets sign Chinese rising basketball star Yongxi ‘Jacky’ Cui

The Brooklyn Nets have officially added rising Chinese talent Yongxi “Jacky” Cui to their roster on a two-way contract.

The promising 6’8″ shooting guard from Nanning, China, who averaged 15.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 36.5% 3-point shooting last season with the Guangzhou Loong Lions, said he plans to start in the G League to gain experience and skills. “I don’t know how far I will go, but first of all, I have to take each step well, I think that is the key,” he told Chinese media.