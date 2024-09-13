Absence of Bronx Zoo’s Asian elephant fuels debate over captivity

Happy, a 50-year-old Asian elephant at the Bronx Zoo, has been absent from public view since July, sparking concerns from animal rights activists and zoo visitors.

Despite assurances from the zoo that Happy is healthy and choosing to stay in her barn, activists argue her isolation highlights the issue of keeping such a highly social animal in captivity. Happy has lived alone since 2006 after a companion’s death and legal battles over her confinement have failed to free her. A recent health inspection by the USDA found no issues, but activists remain skeptical, demanding more transparency.