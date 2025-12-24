Bowen Yang bids farewell to ‘SNL’ after eight barrier-breaking years

Bowen Yang closed his chapter on “Saturday Night Live” on Dec. 20, ending an eight-year tenure with a final performance. In a holiday sketch as a Delta Lounge employee alongside Ariana Grande and Cher, he sang “Please Come Home for Christmas” and delivered in-character lines that mirrored his real-life farewell. Yang, the show’s first East Asian American cast member, created widely recognized recurring characters and earned attention for impressions of political and pop culture figures, including George Santos.

Mid-season departure marks rare transition

Yang’s exit came in the middle of SNL’s 51st season, making it a rare mid-season departure for one of the show’s most prominent performers. He joined the show as a writer in 2018, was promoted to featured player in 2019, and became a main cast member in subsequent seasons. During his tenure, Yang earned five Primetime Emmy nominations for his work in both writing and performance while helping reshape the show’s comedic and cultural landscape.

Public farewell highlights gratitude

Ahead of his final episode, Yang shared a post on Instagram reflecting on his time at SNL: “I loved working at SNL, and most of all I loved the people. I was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 Rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile. I’m grateful for every minute of my time there.” His post emphasized appreciation for colleagues across the cast, writing staff and crew, and underscored his personal and professional growth during his years on the show.

Legacy of representation and character work

Yang’s tenure left a lasting impact on American late-night comedy by expanding representation on a stage historically lacking Asian American and LGBTQ voices. He developed recurring characters such as the Iceberg That Sank the Titanic and multiple celebrity impressions that became cultural touchpoints while also breaking barriers as a high-profile, openly gay performer. As SNL moves into future seasons without him, his influence endures through the characters, sketches and visibility he brought to audiences nationwide.

