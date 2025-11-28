Bollywood icon Dharmendra dies at 89

Indian cinema lost one of its most influential figures on Monday, when Dharmendra died at his home in Mumbai at age 89. He had recently been discharged from Breach Candy Hospital after a brief illness reported in Indian media. His passing led to a steady stream of visitors at his residence, and his final rites were held at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Juhu.

Career that shaped Hindi cinema

Across more than six decades in film, Dharmendra appeared in over 300 movies, beginning with his entry into the industry in 1960 through a national talent competition. Reuters noted that his roles in “Sholay,” “Chupke Chupke” and “Mera Gaon Mera Desh” established him as one of Bollywood’s most versatile leading men. His influence extended across generations of filmmakers and actors who credit his body of work with shaping mainstream Hindi cinema.”

Public tributes and industry response

News of his death prompted tributes from colleagues and public figures across India. Amitabh Bachchan, who starred with Dharmendra in “Sholay,” wrote , “Another valiant Giant has left us, left the arena, leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound.” Attendance at the funeral included prominent actors and members of the Deol family, with Dharmendra’s son Sunny Deol performing the last rites.

