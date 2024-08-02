Blackpink’s Jisoo to lead K-zombie thriller
Jisoo of Blackpink takes the lead in “Newtopia,” a highly anticipated Korean zombie thriller coming to Coupang Play in 2025.
The 29-year-old K-pop star plays a resourceful engineer separated from her boyfriend (played by Park Jung-min) during a devastating zombie outbreak. The series boasts a powerhouse writing team with Han Jin-won, co-writer of the Oscar-winning “Parasite,” and Ji Ho-jin, the creator behind the gripping Disney+ series “A Shop for Killers.”
