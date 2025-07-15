Blackpink is back in the US and still breaking records

Blackpink members reunited and returned to the U.S. stage Saturday night at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, launching the North American leg of their “Deadline” world tour.

The quartet — Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — sold out two nights at one of Los Angeles’ largest venues despite releasing only one group number since their 2023 “Born Pink” tour ended. Their new single, “ Jump ,” which was produced by Diplo and released Friday, has topped iTunes charts in at least 47 regions and broke multiple YouTube records, including the biggest music video debut of 2025 for drawing over 19 million views in 24 hours.

“Deadline” runs through January with 16 stops and 31 shows planned, raising fan expectations for more new music and possibly a full album release.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.