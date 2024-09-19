Blackpink’s Jisoo ranked New York Fashion Week’s top influencer
Influencer analysis site Lefty ranked Blackpink member Jisoo as the No. 1 influencer at New York Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025, with an impressive $8 million earned media value (EMV), largely attributed to her appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger show.
The ranking also propelled the brand to the top of the fashion week list with a $56.4 million EMV. The hashtag #JISOOxTommyHilfigerSS25 was used over 243,579 times, surpassing even the event’s main hashtag. Making a surprise return to NYFW after last attending in 2018, Jisoo arrived from Seoul to support Tommy Hilfiger, wearing a chic ensemble featuring a black mini skirt, white top and varsity jacket. The fashion world regular is also an ambassador for Dior, Cartier and other brands.
