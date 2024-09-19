NextSharkNextShark.com

Blackpink’s Jisoo ranked New York Fashion Week’s top influencer

Blackpink’s Jisoo ranked New York Fashion Week’s top influencerBlackpink’s Jisoo ranked New York Fashion Week’s top influencer
via @sooyaaa__ / Instagram
Carl Samson
By Carl Samson
Influencer analysis site Lefty ranked Blackpink member Jisoo as the No. 1 influencer at New York Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025, with an impressive $8 million earned media value (EMV), largely attributed to her appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger show.
The ranking also propelled the brand to the top of the fashion week list with a $56.4 million EMV. The hashtag #JISOOxTommyHilfigerSS25 was used over 243,579 times, surpassing even the event’s main hashtag. Making a surprise return to NYFW after last attending in 2018, Jisoo arrived from Seoul to support Tommy Hilfiger, wearing a chic ensemble featuring a black mini skirt, white top and varsity jacket. The fashion world regular is also an ambassador for Dior, Cartier and other brands.
Share this Article
Your leading
Asian American
news source
Download Our App →
About
Follow us
NextShark.com
© 2024 NextShark, Inc. All rights reserved.
|
|