Blackpink’s ‘Most Influential Women’ Asia ranking reflects rising K-pop power

K-pop’s global ascent reached a new benchmark with Blackpink securing the No. 1 position on Fortune’s inaugural “Most Influential Women” Asia ranking, underscoring the genre’s evolution into a form of diplomatic and cultural power.

Who’s in: The Asia list, The Asia list, published on Oct. 8, spotlighted “women leaders who are showing influence and power beyond the corporate boardroom.” Blackpink members came ahead of eight other prominent figures in entertainment, government and sports. Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé claimed the honor based on their record-breaking achievements since debuting in 2016, including the first act to sell one million, then two million album copies in South Korea, the first Korean group atop the Billboard 200 and the female artist and Asian group with the highest-grossing concert tour.

Why this matters: The quartet’s latest recognition validates K-pop’s rise from regional music to a worldwide force breaking language barriers. They are also challenging industry norms, with some members having established independent companies. This upends the agency model traditionally controlled by major companies like their own, The quartet’s latest recognition validates K-pop’s rise from regional music to a worldwide force breaking language barriers. They are also challenging industry norms, with some members having established independent companies. This upends the agency model traditionally controlled by major companies like their own, YG Entertainment , and expands into television and fashion ventures. Interestingly, this entrepreneurial approach also demonstrates how Asian artists can redefine international entertainment on their own terms while preserving cultural identity. Just as significantly, Blackpink’s placement alongside government officials and Olympic medalists signals that pop culture influence now rivals traditional institutional authority in shaping regional discourse and power across the Asia-Pacific.

Blackpink is currently working on a music video for their first album release in three years, planned for later this year amid their “Deadline” world tour.

