Black Eyed Peas’ Apl.de.ap receives key to Carson City

Carson City kicked off Filipino American History Month by awarding Apl.de.ap of the Black Eyed Peas with the key to the city.

The City Council recognized Apl’s influence as a role model and his contributions to the community by highlighting his philanthropic work with the Apl.de.ap Foundation International. Apl, who frequently performs and participates in local events like the Philippine Independence Day Celebration, expressed his gratitude and emphasized Carson’s significance as a place where the Black Eyed Peas honed their skills. “Carson was one of the spots we used to break dance and practice, house parties and malls, that’s why it’s very, special,” he said

Apl is set to return to the city on Oct. 12 to hold a car show and adobo cook-off, as part of Carson’s month-long Filipino American celebrations.