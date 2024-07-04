P-pop sensation Bini dominates inaugural Billboard Philippines charts
Billboard Philippines has launched its own version of the Hot 100 and the Top Philippine Songs charts, ranking the top songs in the country based on official streams from digital music services and download sales.
In its inaugural week (July 6), girl group Bini dominated the Top Philippine Songs chart with six song entries, including securing positions 2 to 5. Meanwhile, OPM artist Maki took the No. 1 spot on both charts with his single “Dilaw,” featuring Bini’s Maloi in its music video. Other international hits on the nation’s Hot 100 chart include Sabrina Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” and Billie Eilish’s “Birds Of A Feather.”
