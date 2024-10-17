The best restaurant for dumplings in the US is in California, according to Yelp

JCK Asia Kitchen and Bar in Chula Vista, California, is the best spot for dumplings, according to Yelp’s list of the top 25 dumpling spots in North America.

The company’s rankings were compiled by identifying businesses in the dumplings category and ranking them based on review volume, ratings and health scores as of August 2024. To ensure geographic diversity, only three businesses per state were included.

Known for its pork and crab soup dumplings and crystal pan fried pork dumplings, JCK Asia Kitchen and Bar earned high praise from Yelpers, who described their dumplings as “little pouches of joy” filled with rich, savory broth.