Exhibit features rare look at US-China friendship

An ongoing exhibit at the Beijing American Center in China offers a unique glimpse into a forgotten era of U.S.-China cooperation, showcasing photos from World War II that highlight a seldom-remembered alliance. Curated by Chinese collector Zou Dehuai, the exhibit draws on his personal archive to rekindle stories of heroism, camaraderie and mutual sacrifice that defined the China-Burma-India theater.