Beabadoobee calls out Americans’ lack of concert etiquette

Filipino British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee recently addressed concert etiquette during an Instagram live on Sept. 21, highlighting disrespect and rude behavior at concerts, such as throwing objects and shouting inappropriate remarks.

She emphasized

three key points

: fans should allow others to enjoy the show without judgment, be mindful of their surroundings to avoid disrupting others and only use TikTok memes appropriately.

She

recounted

a frustrating experience at a Maryland Heights show where fans repeatedly shouted “fiend” before her emotional song “Girl Song,” which she found disrespectful.

“I feel like this generation of kids don’t seem to understand concert etiquette, or maybe it’s just Americans. For me, it’s common sense, but I feel like I need to remind people that this is concert etiquette… I want everyone to have fun … and if you’re stopping people from having fun, that’s not a vibe,” she said.