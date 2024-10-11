New Barbie unveiled to celebrate Filipino American History Month

Barbie is honoring Filipino American History Month with the release of the “Barbie Styled by Design Doll 2,” designed by Filipino American Carlyle Nuera as a vibrant tribute to Filipino culture.

The Barbie rocks traditional Filipina attire complete with butterfly sleeves and a crown that pays homage to the Filipino sun, adorned with Sampaguita flowers. Nuera drew inspiration from his own heritage, aiming to offer meaningful representation for the community. “Being Filipino is my most foundational identity… I am sooo hyped for this Barbie to finally be out in the world and hopefully make the anaks [Filipino children] feel seen, represented, inspired and proud,” he

wrote on Instagram

.