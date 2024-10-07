Barbie unveils Diwali doll celebrating modern Indian culture

Barbie launched a special Diwali doll in collaboration with renowned Indian fashion designer Anita Dongre, just in time for the Hindu Festival of Lights.

This marks the first time Barbie has teamed up with an Indian designer to honor a culturally significant event. Dongre, who drew inspiration from her home city of Jaipur, created a doll dressed in a “Moonlight Bloom” set featuring a choli top, floral Koti vest and lehenga skirt adorned with symbolic Indian flowers.

“She’s this quintessentially modern Indian girl. I wanted the doll to represent what India is today, because I think the world sometimes has a very different idea of what India is. And today the young Indian woman is intelligent, empowered and modern. She wears India with pride,” Dongre told GMA .